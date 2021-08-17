Amazon’s Alexa Smart Plug is down at $15 Prime shipped for today only (40% off)

Today only, Woot is now offering the Amazon Smart Plug for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $25 at Amazon, this is $10 or 40% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. It is also matching the special pre-Prime Day 2021 price. Described as a “certified for humans” smart plug that adds Alexa voice control to any outlet, there is no smart home hub required here. It provides simple scheduling for convenience as well as to save on energy bills, not mention its ability to act as a remote control for your electronics when you’re away from the house/office. This one is “simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.” Rated 4+ stars from over 438,000 customers. More details below.

For a similar experience that won’t cost as much, check out the Kasa Smart Plug by TP-Link at $10 Prime shipped. This provides much of the same functionality in slightly less pricey package. The reviews aren’t nearly impressive, despite being completely solid, and the design is arguably not quite as clean as Amazon’s, but it is otherwise mostly the same for less. 

Over in our smart home hub you’ll find the brand new Levoit Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier with a launch discount alongside deals on Google Home Mini and Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer. Just be sure to dive into the latest Blink outdoor and indoor smart security cam sale and yesterday’s HomeKit meross gear roundup as well. 

More on the Amazon Smart Plug:

The Amazon Smart Plug lets you voice control your lights, fans, coffee makers, and more. All you need is an Alexa-enabled device like Echo, Fire TV, Fire tablet, Sonos One, or even just the Alexa app on your phone. And with multiple Amazon Smart Plugs, you can control multiple outlets. Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

