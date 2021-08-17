NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 6 mesh range extender hits new low at $90, today only (Save $40)

Today only, Woot is offering the NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender for $89.99 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $130 at Amazon, today’s deal is $10 below our last mention and beats the previous all-time low by nearly $2 to mark the best price that we’ve tracked. If your home’s Wi-Fi network is lacking, this range extender is there to save the day. It adds up to 1,500-square feet of wireless coverage to your network and even works with just about any router or modem. There’s also a wired Ethernet port available for you to use if you need wired networking on a PC, console, or anything else. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re not swayed by Wi-Fi 6 technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save you some cash. This Wi-Fi router sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gbps and comes in at only $58 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax, though you’re gaining the fact that it’s a full-on Wi-Fi router and not just a range extender.

After buffing your Wi-Fi coverage at home, consider upgrading your on-the-go work machine. HP’s Chromebook 11 delivers up to 16 hours of usage on a single charge at $154.50, while Apple’s high-end 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro with M1 is now $100 off. Also, don’t forget that M1 MacBook Pro models are now starting from $1,100 at Amazon.

More on the NETGEAR Wi-Fi Range Extender:

  • EXTENDED WIRELESS COVERAGE:  Adds WiFi range coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft., and connects up to 20+ devices such as laptops, smartphones, speakers, IP cameras, tablets, IoT devices, and more
  • SEAMLESS SMART ROAMING:  Plug into any wall outlet, and it uses your existing network SSID name so you never get disconnected as you move around your home or office.
  • FAST WiFi 6 PERFORMANCE: AX1800 speed (up to 1.8Gbps) using Dual-Band WiFi technology (up to 600 + 1200 Mbps), and 4 simultaneous streams provides more capacity so more devices can use WiFi at the same time.   

