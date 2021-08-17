HP’s Chromebook 11 lasts nearly 16 hours plus has Google Play Store access at low of $154.50

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 11 2GHz/4GB/32GB for $154.57 shipped. Down from $220, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This lightweight and compact Chromebook delivers up to 15 hours and 45 minutes of battery life on a single charge, meaning you can go all day long before having to plug back in. Running Google Chrome as its base operating system, this Chromebook has a full-sized keyboard and access to the Google Play Store, allowing you to be productive while away from home. Plus, the 11-inch display is anti-glare and you’ll find a built-in HP True Vision camera, dual microphones, and two speakers in tow. For ports, there’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-A, and USB-C. Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 are also in tow. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $10 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Use Wyze ANC headphones to block out noises while working from the coffee shop or even your living room. It’s on sale for $58 today from its normal $80 going rate. They connect to your new Chromebook over Bluetooth and even have the ability to leverage Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa when connected to your phone.

More on the HP Chromebook 11:

Take this light and durable HP Chromebook with you anywhere. It travels well and has a 15 hour and 45 minute battery life, so you can stay connected without having to search for an outlet

Switch between gaming, connecting with friends, and getting your schoolwork done. The powerful MediaTek mobile processor, full-size keyboard, and 11-inch display can handle it all

Enjoy the seamless simplicity that comes with Google Chrome and Android apps, all integrated into one laptop. It’s fast, simple, and secure

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!