This heavy-duty wax-infused canvas work apron just hit $15 Prime shipped (50% off)

AMZ ECOM (99% lifetime positive feedback from 2,700+) via Amazon is offering the Premium Rhino Heavy-Duty Waxed Canvas Work Apron in Brown or Black for $15 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked so far this year. This heavy-duty apron will not only allow you to protect the clothes you’re wearing, but also give you several handy pockets. It’s made of a wax-infused canvas that is heavy-duty, double-stitched, rugged, and water-resistant. Woodworkers, outdoor chefs, and many others will stand to benefit from having it at their disposal. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with enough leftover to also grab Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at $7 Prime shipped. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

Once you’re finished here, there’s a good chance you’ll like some of the other deals in our DIY and outdoor tools guide. There you’ll find Kershaw’s Valve Pocket Knife at under $18, a highly-rated magnetic wristband for $6 Prime shipped, and even Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack at $9. Plus, you can even cash in on this digital multimeter for $8.

Premium Rhino Heavy-Duty Waxed Canvas Work Apron features:

Aprons are widely used and they are extremely useful on many occasions. However, cheaply made work and cooking aprons that fall apart in no time are a huge let down and a complete waste of money. If you are after true quality, you have come to the right place! This amazing crafts apron is made of heavy duty, double stitched, water resistant, rugged, waxed infused canvas which assures unmatched longevity. Pick wisely and make it yours!

No matter what your size, this woodworking and outdoor cooking apron is the perfect choice for you! The unisex design and the adjustable straps can assure the most comfortable fit. Customize it and feel like it has been specially tailored for you.

