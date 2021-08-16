A modern office awaits with this sleek desk at $125 (New low, Reg. $170)

Amazon is offering the Techni Mobili Modern Office Desk for $125 shipped. That’s $45 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. Give your home office a standout appearance with this modern take on what a desk should look like. Silver legs and a large, floating-top work surface set it apart from a majority of the other solutions currently on the market. Once assembled this unit spans roughly 51.3 by 23.3 by 29.8 inches and boasts a grommet in the middle for easily running cords to a power source underneath. Rated 4.5/5 stars and backed by a 5-year limited warranty.

If you use a monitor, this $15 gas-spring arm (clip the on-page 50% off coupon) might be worth grabbing as well. It will keep things streamlined, preventing your sleek, new desk from appearing cluttered from the start. With nearly 1,000 reviews so far, this offering has garnered an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Other deals that could pair nicely with today’s purchase include this sleek aluminum laptop stand at $11 Prime shipped, a batch of Anker webcams, chargers, and more from $16, and perhaps HP’s Chromebook 14 at $210. Oh, and let’s not forget that Satechi 20% off back to school sale is live and you can still grab AirPods Pro for $180.

Techni Mobili Modern Office Desk features:

Made of MDF and metal parts | Includes desktop, legs & handles | Ready to assemble construction, hardware included

2 drawers and 1 cabinet with silver colored handles | Ships in 2 boxes

Large floating Top work surface, Paired with two sleek silver track metal legs | 5 year limited warranty with manufacturer

