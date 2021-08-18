Save a fortune on Amazon dog and cat treats/food with deals from $3 (up to 40% off)

Amazon has now launched a new sale on its Kitzy and Wag pet food products. The deals start from $3 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star ratings across the board (from thousands in some cases). This is a great time to stock up on dog and cat food as well as various treats and even some weight management products. As you might know from our 2021 breakdown of Amazon’s pet food lineup, it is a great way to save cash all year round with frequent sales and new releases, not to mention some pretty heavy scrutiny from pet owners in terms of ensuring high quality ingredients and the like. Head below for a closer look at our top picks from the sale.

Amazon dog treats and food:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages to redeem the lowest possible price. Then remember to cancel it after your orders goes through to avoid monthly deliveries.

Amazon cat treats and food:

More on the Wag Baked Biscuits Crunchy Dog Treats:

Real turkey is the #1 ingredient

Crunchy texture helps clean teeth

Baked with real, wholesome fruits and vegetables

No added grain, corn, wheat, soy, or egg

No added artificial colors or flavors; no meat or poultry by-products

Sourced and made in Canada

24 oz bag of oven-baked crunchy turkey recipe dog treats in a resealable pouch

