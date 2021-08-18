LEGO Ideas Home Alone set slated to launch in November — here’s everything we know so far

Today, we’re getting a better idea of what to expect from the latest LEGO Ideas creation. Set to fittingly debut ahead of the winter holiday season, fans of Home Alone will finally be able to bring a brick-built recreation of the McCallister’s House to their LEGO collection. Head below for everything we know so far and what you can expect from the upcoming set. 

LEGO set to release Ideals Home Alone set this fall

For much of 2021, we’ve been waiting details on the first LEGO Ideas Seinfeld set. Now that the kit has been unveiled, released, and reviewed, we’re now beginning to get a better idea of what to expect from yet another eagerly-awaited creation from the fan-made Ideas community. Last time we checked in on the Home Alone House was way back in 2020, where the LEGO Group had just confirmed that it would be bringing the McCallister residence into brick-built form.

Since then, things have been pretty quiet by way of any details on the set, official or otherwise. Now 9to5Toys has confirmed a report that gives us a better ideal of what to expect fro the LEGO Home Alone set. The biggest aspect of the set is that we now know it’ll be entering with a $250 price tag.

That puts the McCallister’s House at one of the larger creations in the LEGO Ideas catalog, and ensures there will be plenty of room to assemble a full home rather than just a facade. There’s no telling as of now exactly how the build will be assembled, but at the price point it’s quite likely we’ll be getting a pretty complete model. Regardless, it’s safe to say the kit will be packed with all of the hijinks from the film that you’d expect.

One aspect of the set that isn’t as set in stone is on the minifigure front, as we’re still not entirely certain on which characters will be making their brick-built debuts in the LEGO Home Alone set. Given that it’ll be the McCallister’s House after all, we’re expecting to see Kevin as well as the two Wet Bandits Harry and Marv. As of now, it’s looking like there will be a total of five minifigures, so it’ll definitely be interesting to see which of the additional characters from the film end up making the cut.

As for when the LEGO Ideas Home Alone set will actually arrive, we can expect to see the set hit store shelves ahead of the holiday season. According to current reports, we’ll see the set debut in November, though we’re a bit too far out for an exact date. Given that we’ll likely have the latest LEGO Winter Village set debut in September ahead of an October launch, it seems like that same trend will carry over for later in the year with a debut sometime in October ahead of its pre-holiday release.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Earlier this month, there were some rumors swirling around what we would see from the Home Alone LEGO set, which said that the build would only clock in at $100. Thought at the time, 9to5Toys could not actually confirm the whisperings. Now it looks like that was because of some discrepancies, as the most recent details have confirmed we’ll be seeing a build that’s more in-line with the original creation published to the LEGO Ideas platform.

