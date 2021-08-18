Bring home a 2150 PSI PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer for $90 today (Reg. $150)

-
Reg. $140+ $90

Today only, Woot is offering the PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer for $89.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly around $150 at Amazon, this is up to $60 in savings and the lowest total we can find. It is also now among the most affordable options out there with this form-factor. A great summer/fall companion, its 1800-watt motor generates up to 2150 PSI/1.85 GPM to blast away dirt on “decks, patios, driveways, siding, sheds, cars, outdoor power equipment, and more.” Other features include a 26-foot high-pressure hose, a 33-foot power cord, the all-in-one adjustable nozzle, and a removable detergent tank for easy refills/cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,500 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great way to put your savings to work here is to scoop up a gallon of Karcher Multi-Purpose Cleaning Pressure Power Washer Detergent. It sells for $18 Prime shipped on Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 3,500 customers. This highly-concentrated container can make “up to 20 gallons of ready to use detergent [that’s] perfect for cleaning outdoor surfaces such as decks, driveways, sidewalks, stone, brick and more.”

Then head over to our outdoor/tool guide for additional offers to complete your DIY kit including this heavy-duty wax-infused canvas work apron, a new low on this digital multimeter, and the Kershaw Valve Pocket Knife at under $18. Just make sure to browse through our coverage of the new Walabot 2 in-wall imager that is now compatible with iPhone and Android as well as this ongoing deal on the Cricut Maker home crafting machine. 

More on the PAXCESS Electric Pressure Washer:

  • PRESSURE WASHER MAKES CLEANING EASY: Paxcess pressure washer delivers a higher cleaning performance and uniform cleaning results, this electric power washer can remove even the most stubborn and encrusted dirt within seconds – quickly, easily and effortlessly to help keep your home looking its best.
  • 2150 PSI HIGH PRESSURE CLEANER: Powerful 1800-Watt motor generates up to 2150 PSI/1.85 GPM, our electric pressure washer is an ideal way to quickly and easily blasts away dirt and grime, such as clean decks, patios, driveways, siding, sheds, cars, outdoor power equipment and more

