Save $50 on OnePlus 9 at $679 and score a $30 discount on upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro

OnePlus is now offering its unlocked OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone for $679 shipped when code BTSUSOP9 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $729, you’re looking at $50 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $6 in order to mark the best discount to date. OnePlus 9 arrives as one of the latest releases from the brand, delivering a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with all-day battery life and 65W fast charge via USB-C and 15W wireless refueling. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon. Head below for more.

To make the lead deal even more enticing, OnePlus is also offering those who buy the OnePlus 9 an extra discount on the brand’s upcoming OnePlus Buds Pro. Having just been unveiled earlier this summer, the first ANC earbuds from OnePlus will be launching on September 1. Those who are looking to pick them up will be able to save $30 from the $149 launch price after you take advantage of the lead deal. Once the smartphone has been delivered, you’ll receive a code to drop the OnePlus Buds Pro down to $119. Learn more about the promotion over on this landing page.

While you can still lock-in all of the best app and game deals live right now for your device in our latest roundup, there are plenty of additional hardware price cuts in our Android guide.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

