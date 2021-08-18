Best Android app deals of the day: Siralim 3, Planescape, ALTER EGO, more

All of Wednesday’s best Android game and app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside price drops on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 and its latest Galaxy Chromebook 2, you’ll find the rest in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs. But it’s all about the apps right now and today’s collection is headlined by titles like Siralim 3, Planescape: Torment Enhanced, ALTER EGO COMPLEX, Metatag Analyzer, icon packs, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at everything on tap today. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by the first notable discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC. But we are also tracking a great deal on Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with an 11.5-inch 2K OLED Dolby Vision display as well as its Smart Tab M10 Plus and today’s all-time low on Samsung’s new Galaxy Chromebook 2. Anker launched a new PowerWave Sense charging stand with a 2-in-1 fabric design to sit alongside its latest price drops from $16 and you’ll find all of today’s accessory deals in this morning’s roundup

Today’s best game deals: PlayStation under $20 sale, Madden NFL 21 $10, Sonic, Cuphead, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Siralim 3:

Siralim 3 is the deepest monster catching RPG in existence. If you’re looking for a game with an unbelievable amount of content that will last you for hundreds (or even thousands) of hours, this is the game for you! Infinite playability – there’s not even a level cap. New features are introduced well-beyond the 100-hour mark. You’ll never run out of things to do! Cross-platform cloud saving allows you to pick up where you left off with the desktop version of the game, or simply another mobile device.

