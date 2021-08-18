Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

While Nintendo has made a name for itself with many vibrant controllers of its own, PowerA takes things to a whole new level. This is made abundantly clear by four offerings that have now joined the PowerA Switch controller lineup. Headliners include Dungeon Jump Mario and Heroic Link, but Mario Pop Art and Power-Up Mario offerings are also worth getting excited about. It’s worth noting that only one of four new controllers is wireless, which could be a deal-breaker for some. Thankfully, each wired offering clocks at roughly half the price. Continue reading to learn more.

Roughly one week after we discovered some new Switch gear from PDP, PowerA is out with four new Nintendo controllers. As usual, the designs are mesmerizing and make it utterly delightful to show your love for some of Nintendo’s most memorable characters.

Unsurprisingly, Mario gets most of the love with Dungeon Jump Mario, Mario Pop Art, and Power-Up Mario offerings now up for grabs. The first in that list is the only wireless solution in the bunch and boasts a minimalist style, while Mario Pop Art and Power-Up Mario controllers boast much more detail.

Heroic Link is the other PowerA Switch controller we’ve discovered, and it looks fantastic, as well. While the color scheme may quickly give away that it is inspired by The Legend of Zelda, it takes a moment to make out all of the detail to then spot Link preparing to strike a foe.

The new PowerA Switch Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, Mario Pop Art, and Power-Up Mario controllers are now available for pre-order. Release dates are spaced about a week apart, with each option slated to ship at some point during the month of September.

Dungeon Jump Mario is, unfortunately, the only unit with wireless connectivity. Pricing is set at $54.99, which is rather close to what you’d spend on Nintendo’s official Pro Controller. All of the others connect via USB-C and feature a much lower $27.99 price tag.

Nintendo Switch is my primary game console these days. While I spend a large chunk of my time at home, I still love having the flexibility of playing anywhere with no TV required. If you’re like me, this could make it less tempting to adopt one of the wired PowerA Switch controllers and instead opt for Dungeon Jump Mario.

PowerA rewards folks that are willing to accept wired connectivity with much lower pricing. Thankfully, USB-C is used for connectivity and each controller ships with a generous 10-foot cable. This should provide plenty of slack for a wide variety of Switch gaming setups.

