Unlock your front door from anywhere: Ultraloq’s smart U-Bolt + Wi-Fi Bridge now down at $100

Woot is now offering some notable deals on Ultraloq’s smart front door deadbolt locks. You can now score the Ultraloq U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt with the Wi-Fi Bridge for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $190, this bundle typically sells for closer to $130 with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is also within $3 of the recent Amazon Gold Box all-time low. This smart lock provides a high-tech solution for your front door (or anywhere else you might need it) so you can unlock from just about anywhere along with the ability to share access to others and keep a log of who’s coming and going. Alongside the keypad, it can be unlocked with your phone, a typical mechanical key, an automatic proximity option, and with the “Shake to Open” function. It doesn’t take much more than a screwdriver for installation, according to Ultraloq, and is also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant as well as IFTTT and your Apple Watch. Rated 4+ stars from 1,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Now, the model above provides remote access from anywhere at anytime via the included Wi-Fi bridge, but you can save even more with the Bluetooth model right now at Woot. It is selling for $79.99 Prime shipped, down from the regular $100 price tag for the current best price we can find. You’re limited to being within Bluetooth proximity with this option, but the feature set is mostly the same otherwise, much like the 4+ star ratings.

Then go dive into our smart home hub for additional ways to make your living space more convent and intelligent. We are tracking host of Govee lighting deals from $30, this price drop on Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier, and all of this meross smart HomeKit gear from $22. We are also still tracking Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras on sale from $25 right here.

More on the Ultraloq U-Bolt Smart Deadbolt with Wi-Fi Bridge:

Ultraloq’s U-Bolt is a secure and affordable smart deadbolt that offers keyless entry via your Bluetooth enabled smartphone and code. You can share temporary codes and eKeys to your friends and guests for scheduled access. Just shake your phone to unlock your door. No need to open U-tec app or wakeup your smartphone’s screen. No need to fumble with your keys. Ultraloq U-Bolt unlocks the door for you when you arrive at your door with your smartphone in your pocket.

