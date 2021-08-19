Renpho’s Mini Massage Gun now matching all-time low at $48 shipped (Reg. $70) + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Renpho (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering up to 37% off a range of its electric percussion massagers. One standout is the Renpho Mini Massage Gun at $47.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is a solid 31% price drop and a match of the lowest we have ever tracked at Amazon. This is great option for folks looking for a more compact experience for casual relaxation and muscle tension. Weighing less then 1-pound, it features USB-C charging, an upgraded 3C lithium battery, and “is 1.5 times [the power] of similar mini massage guns on the market.” It has five speed levels for various use cases and ships with four massage heads to provide a “scientifically-proven, impactful muscle massage experience.” Rated 4+ stars from over 750 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

To save even more, take a look at the Cholas Percussion Massage Gun at $31 shipped. This one includes even more massage heads and far more speed level settings alongside the more digestible price tag. While it might not be from a brand as well known as Renpho, it does carry solid 4+ star ratings from over 1,700 Amazon customers.

Plus you’ll find additional options in today’s Gold Box sale including higher-end models and foot massagers from $70 and with up to 30% in savings right here.

Check out these new Osprey markdowns, then dive into the latest MyProtein sale to refresh your stock with some huge discounts before heading over to our sports/fitness guide. There, you’ll find deals on the new smart Upright GO S Posture Trainer as well as Amazon’s new Percussion Massage Gun and much more.

More on the Renpho mini massage gun:

Small, but Powerful: Renpho mini massage gun uses a custom-designed brushless motor for achieving a deep tissue massage, and muscle massage. Four massage heads and five speeds provide a scientifically-proven, impactful muscle massage experience. The 3C Lithium Battery ensures a long-lasting and safe-to-use device. The portable-sized design is easy to carry and is truly perfect for any time, anywhere use.

