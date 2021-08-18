Load up on MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate while 11-lbs. is down at $60 shipped (Reg. up to $180)

MyProtein is now offering 11-pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate from $60 shipped. Add two 5.5-pound packages to your cart and use code MYPISO60 at checkout to redeem the special pricing. Regularly as much as $180 for two, this is a massive price drop with at least $100 in savings over the current list prices. It is also a great opportunity to stock-up at one of the best prices of the year. “Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor,” it contains up to 22-grams of protein per serving alongside 0-grams of sugar and less than 0.5-grams of fat. “Impact Whey Isolate has been through rigorous quality and purity testing, and is officially one of the best protein powders out there.” Rated 4+ stars from over 2,100 happy customers. More details below. 

But if the Impact Whey Isolate isn’t your protein of choice here, MyProtein is now offering 40% off sitewide with code TAKE40 at checkout. This code won’t yield as good a deal as today’s featured offer on the Whey Isolate, but it will knock everything else the brand sells down a sizable 40%. So go stock up while the price is right. 

Then go swing by our sports/fitness deal hub for more ways to bolster your workout and health routine at a discount. You’ll find a new all-time low on Amazon’s new Percussion Massage Gun, this smartwatch fitness tracker at just $30, a solid deal on Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at $12, plus much more. And speaking of fitness companions, we are also still tracking great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro at $180 as well as Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $100 off the going rates. 

More on the MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate:

Packed with 22g of protein per serving, this superior-quality blend delivers the protein you need. Sourced from the same cows that produce your milk and cheese, it’s simply filtered and spray-dried to produce all-natural nutritionals. Certified as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor, the independent supplement testing company. 

