Amazon’s new Percussion Massage Gun hits all-time low at $61 (Reg. $90+)

Amazon is now offering its new Amazon Basics Handheld Percussion Massage Gun for $60.80 shipped. Regularly between $90 and $120, this is the lowest price we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to help loosen up tight muscles after tough workouts, or just for some therapeutic relaxation time, this one has a 2,600mAh lithium ion battery that lasts up to 8 hours alongside an auto-shutoff after 10 minutes. It comes with four interchangeable heads for various massage styles as well as five speed settings between 640 to 3,200rpm with a vibration frequency of 1600 to 3200Hz. A non-slip silicone handle is joined by its on-the-go ready storage/travel case and a 4+ star rating. More details below.

While well under some of the pricey options out there, there also some smaller brands with high-quality options that come in at less than Amazon’s new massage gun. This AERLANG Massage Gun, for example, sells at under $31.50 shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon. It comes with even more massage heads and is equally as powerful. It just doesn’t handle lighter massage speed rates the way Amazon’s can, which might not even be an issue for some folks.

Dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including this $30 fitness tracker, this folding exercise bike at $95, and Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at a new Amazon all-time low of $12. Speaking of fitness companions, we are also still tracking great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro at $180 as well as Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $100 off the going rates.

More on the Amazon Basics Handheld Percussion Massage Gun:

Handheld rechargeable percussion massage gun with storage case

4 interchangeable heads provide different massage styles

5 speed settings between 640 to 3,200 rpm with a vibration frequency of 1600-3200 Hz; quiet operation no louder than 60 decibels

Rechargeable 2600mAh lithium ion battery; lasts up to 8 hours (2-3 hours at highest settings); auto-shutoff after 10 minutes

Non-slip silicone handle for a comfortable, secure grip

