Amazon’s new Percussion Massage Gun hits all-time low at $61 (Reg. $90+)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessAmazon Basics
Reg. $90+ $61

Amazon is now offering its new Amazon Basics Handheld Percussion Massage Gun for $60.80 shipped. Regularly between $90 and $120, this is the lowest price we have tracked and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to help loosen up tight muscles after tough workouts, or just for some therapeutic relaxation time, this one has a 2,600mAh lithium ion battery that lasts up to 8 hours alongside an auto-shutoff after 10 minutes. It comes with four interchangeable heads for various massage styles as well as five speed settings between 640 to 3,200rpm with a vibration frequency of 1600 to 3200Hz. A non-slip silicone handle is joined by its on-the-go ready storage/travel case and a 4+ star rating. More details below. 

While well under some of the pricey options out there, there also some smaller brands with high-quality options that come in at less than Amazon’s new massage gun. This AERLANG Massage Gun, for example, sells at under $31.50 shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands at Amazon. It comes with even more massage heads and is equally as powerful. It just doesn’t handle lighter massage speed rates the way Amazon’s can, which might not even be an issue for some folks.  

Dive into our sports/fitness deal hub for even more including this $30 fitness tracker, this folding exercise bike at $95, and Govee’s Smart Jump Rope at a new Amazon all-time low of $12. Speaking of fitness companions, we are also still tracking great deal on Apple’s AirPods Pro at $180 as well as Apple Watch Series 6 at up to $100 off the going rates. 

More on the Amazon Basics Handheld Percussion Massage Gun:

  • Handheld rechargeable percussion massage gun with storage case
  • 4 interchangeable heads provide different massage styles
  • 5 speed settings between 640 to 3,200 rpm with a vibration frequency of 1600-3200 Hz; quiet operation no louder than 60 decibels
  • Rechargeable 2600mAh lithium ion battery; lasts up to 8 hours (2-3 hours at highest settings); auto-shutoff after 10 minutes
  • Non-slip silicone handle for a comfortable, secure grip

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Amazon Basics

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

This 12-in-1 USB-C hub adds loads of I/O to your office...
Add Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic to your st...
Logitech BRIO 4K USB webcam nears all-time low at $150 ...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling leather desk pads fall a...
Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto smart vehicle hub with Ale...
Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 with wireless charging ca...
Funko POP! Keychains from just over $3.50: Boba Fett, Y...
Add this digital multimeter to your tool collection at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

Amazon’s stainless steel rotating waffle maker hits all-time low at $21 (Nearly 30% off)

$21 Learn More
Save $168

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is back-to-school ready at new all-time low of $532 (24% off)

$532 Learn More
25% off

This 12-in-1 USB-C hub adds loads of I/O to your office at $30 (Save 25%, Amazon low)

$30 Learn More
Reg. $100

Add Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic to your streaming rig while it’s down at $80 shipped

$80 Learn More
Reg. $400

Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game room for $289.50 (Reg. $400)

$289.50 Learn More

All-new The Office Funko POP! and Mini Moments unleashed; pre-order now

Reg. $499

Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch 2K OLED Dolby Vision display hits $310 (Reg. $499)

$310 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, Kosmos Work Time Tracker, more

FREE+ Learn More