Sengled Color Changing Alexa Light Bulbs now $7.50 ea. (50% off) + more from $15

Woot is now offering up to 50% off a selection of Sengled’s highly-rated smart bulbs. You can score a 2-pack of its Color Changing Alexa A19 E26 Light Bulbs for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $15 each at Amazon where they carry solid ratings from thousands, today’s 2-pack is 50% off the going rate and the best price we can find. You’re looking at pair of Bluetooth and Alexa-ready smart bulbs with voice control, built-in signal repeaters for whole home installations, and 16 million different color options. From there, you can “dim, brighten, set up routines, schedules, and more using the Amazon Alexa App.” Ships with a 3-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 2,500 Amazon customers. More Sengled smart bulb deals below.

At just $7.50 per bulb, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something better for less. A quick browse through Amazon’s $7 and under section shows just how notable today’s offering really is with the only other options coming from brands we aren’t nearly as familiar with, never mind far less reliable ratings.

Head over to Woot to check out the rest of today’s Smart Sengled lighting deals at up to 50% off and starting from $15 Prime shipped.

More on the Sengled Color Changing Alexa A19 E26 Light Bulbs:

GET STARTED IN SECONDS: Ultra simple Plug-n-Play setup. Simply twist in the Sengled smart light bulbs and start enjoying with Alexa smart devices (not included) in seconds (automatic linking to Alexa account required).

CERTIFIED FOR HUMANS: Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed – it’s actually simple.

BRILLIANT COLORS to Light Up Every Moment: Turn the color changing light bulb on/off, dim, brighten, set up routines, schedules, and more using the Amazon Alexa App. Use 16 Million brilliant and soft colors plus tunable whites to create the perfect mood; High brightness (800 lumens); Great for parties, entertaining and everyday use.

