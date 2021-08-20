Rest your iPad Pro on Twelve South’s stylish Compass Pro stand at $50 (Save $10)

-
AmazonBest iPad DealsTwelve South
Save $10 $50
Twelve South Compass Pro

Twelve South’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Compass Pro for $49.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year with today’s offer coming within $2 of the all-time low at $1 below our previous mention. Twelve South’s Compass Pro provides an elegant place for you to rest an iPad with a matching finish and sturdy aluminum build. It can prop up your device in three different orientations, making it great for watching Netflix, taking notes with Apple Pencil, and more. Plus when it’s not in use, Compass Pro folds down into a travel-ready size. Over 315 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating and we just recently took a hands-on look in our latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature. Head below for more.

If you can live with a more simplistic option, this $15 aluminum alternative will surely get the job done for keeping your iPad propped up while watching videos and the like. It isn’t going to be quite as useful for using Apple Pencil like the Compass Pro, but can also close up when not in use for throwing in a backpack or desk drawer. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 3,700 customers.

Speaking of Twelve South, we just saw a notable price cut go live on the brand’s new ActionSleeve 2. Delivering a fitness-ready Apple Watch band, this accessory has returned to the all-time low at $35. There’s also the discount that went live this morning on Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Keyboard, which will pair nicely with the Compass Pro and is on sale for the first time at $30.

Twelve South Compass Pro features:

The compact Compass Pro stand from Twelve South can go anywhere you take your iPad. Engineered from steel and soft silicone, this beautiful stand holds iPad or iPad Pro in your choice of three different modes. Hands-free as an easel, Compass displays your iPad in portrait or landscape orientation, which is great for watching movies, iPhoto slideshows, or paging through a cookbook.

