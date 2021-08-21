This sturdy aluminum laptop stand has returned to an Amazon low of $8.50 (Save 30%)

YTD Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 12,000+) via Amazon is offering the Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand for $8.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Having sold for held at around $12 lately, today’s deal does in fact shave 30% off and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just once before. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Premium aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height by 3.15 to 5.12 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars by well over 1,600 Amazon shoppers.

Reinvest today’s savings when grabbing MoKo’s Phone/Tablet Stand at $4 Prime shipped. Mac users that own an iPad will now be able to more easily tap into Sidecar and garner a secondary display. And even if that isn’t the specific workflow you’re after, anyone that owns a multi-device Bluetooth keyboard will be able to more easily begin typing on a tablet or smartphone that’s tilted into an upright position.

And if you need a new laptop, this aluminum ASUS 14-inch Chromebook is down to $200 alongside several refurbished laptops at Woot from $70. Other notable discounts include HUANUO’s Standing Desk Converter at $29.50 in addition to this adjustable suspension boom arm for under $6. Finally, be sure to check out yesterday’s coverage of the latest Mac- and iPhone-friendly accessories from UGREEN.

Nulaxy Adjustable Laptop Stand features:

Nulaxy C2 laptop stand fits all notebooks, PC, laptops up to 17″, such as MacBook, MacBook Air, Macbook Pro, Microsoft Surface, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, Acer, Chromebook and more.

This laptop stand is made of premium aluminum alloy, it is sturdy, support up to 44 lbs(20kg), no worry any wobble at all, arc edge design protects you from being scratched, rubber pads on the top and bottom secure your laptop in place and prevent any scratches.

The notebook stand can be easily adjusted, you can raise your laptop height to anywhere between 3.15 inches to 5.12 maximum inches for your better ergonomics to minimize neck fatigue.

