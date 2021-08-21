ASUS’ aluminum 14-inch Chromebook hits $200 + Woot refurb laptops from $70 (Up to $159 off)

Amazon is offering the ASUS Chromebook 14-inch 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB (C423) for $199.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and comes within $20 of the lowest price we have tracked. With many Chromebooks sporting a cheap chassis, this ASUS offering ratchets things up with an aluminum exterior. This delivers a MacBook-esque look and feel while clocking in at a fraction of the cost. You’ll also benefit from up to 10-hour battery life and a microSD card slot for easy and affordable expansion whenever the need strikes. Other inputs include AUX, alongside dual USB-A and Type-C ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Continue reading to find a list of refurbished Chromebook and PC laptop markdowns at Woot from $70.

Lenovo PC/Chromebook laptops at Woot:

If nothing above is to your liking, we’ve got several other PCs and Chromebooks on sale. Examples include Microsoft’s latest i7 Surface Laptop 4 at $1,599, a couple of Samsung Chromebooks from $129, and even Google Pixelbook Go for as low as $622.

ASUS Chromebook 14-inch (C423) features:

14 inch HD 1366×768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections.

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance.

The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily.

4GB LPDDR4 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports.

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.

