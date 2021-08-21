Amazon will ship this 9-foot solar patio umbrella to your door for $50 (Reg. $70, New low)

-
Reg. $70 $50

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 132,000+) via Amazon is offering its 9-foot Solar Patio Umbrella for $49.99 shipped. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, our research shows this offering has never sold for less than $60 and has spent most of its time at $70. Using the more common figure there, this works out to $20 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Create some on-demand shade outdoors and convert sunlight into on-demand lighting with this solar patio umbrella. It boasts 32 LED lights that will allow you to expand the time you spend outside, paving the way for enjoyable cool summer and fall nights ahead. The material used by this umbrella is able to block “98% of UV rays,” protecting you from a sunburn while enjoying the outdoors. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nothing can quite disturb a nice evening outdoors like a swarm of pesky bugs. Thankfully today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to grab a couple cans of Cutter Backwoods Insect Repellent at under $11. It’s ready to repel “mosquitoes, ticks, gnats, biting flies, chiggers, and fleas.”

Since you’re here, you may also want to check out some of the other deals we’ve spotted lately. A few notable ones include Amazon’s #1 best-selling DIY garden irrigation system at $13.50, this 2-pack of outdoor smart plugs for $16.50, and a couple of EVEREADY Energi LED Flashlights at $6.50. Swing by our home good and DIY guides to see if anything else catches your eye.

SONGMICS 9-foot Solar Patio Umbrella features:

  • Light up Your Night: Under the 32 twinkling LED lights of this patio umbrella, intoxicated by the sweet smell of blooming flowers, and several friends sitting around the patio table—this night will go down as one of your most magical summer memories
  • Save Your Energy, and Your Space: A relaxing day shouldn’t be interrupted in any way. That’s why this patio parasol has a practical crank for easy opening and closing. Once closed, it takes minimal space

