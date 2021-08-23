Blue Yeti X Pro USB Mic with gold accents, built-in FX now $140 (Amazon low, Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Blue Yeti X Professional Streaming USB Mic for $139.99 shipped in the World of Warcraft Edition design. Regularly $200, this is $60 or 30% off the going rate, $30 under the price of the standard edition model, and the lowest price we can find. This is essentially the same Blue Yeti X, but with some Warcraft-inspired design and gold accents throughout, making for a great option whether you’re a WoW player or not. It has a four capsule array for various recording situations, an 11-segment LED meter for voice level, on-board multi-function smart knob for gain, mute, and headphone volume, plus more. It also provides access to “Blue VO!CE Broadcast Vocal Effects” for voice processing and a series of pro presets to make your vocals sound even better. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic starting from $75 for slightly less professional option in a more compact form-factor. But for something even more affordable, take a look at the JLab Talk Go USB Microphone for $40 shipped. This one features USB-C connectivity in a highly-rated package that looks great on the desktop. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage as well.

Then go dive into some of our microphone reviews to find out which model is best for your needs including the Epos B20 model, the Samson Q9U, our hands-on with the Movo UM700, and the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic. You might also want check out Rode’s metal mic stand and camera rig Thread Adaptor kit, which is a great little accessory for content creators of all kinds.

More on the Blue Yeti X USB Mic:

Blue VO!CE Software Including Advanced Voice Modulation with Warcraft Presets – Transforms your voice with the sound of legendary World of Warcraft characters

Warcraft HD Audio Samples – Entertain your stream audience using hundreds of HD audio samples from Shadowlands and the World of Warcraft universe

Custom World of Warcraft Design – Combines a sleek Battle Grey finish with elegant gold accents and the official World of Warcraft logo for a powerful on-stream aesthetic

Customizable Laser Etched LED Warcraft Runes – Use preset Warcraft color schemes or create a custom look to match your on-stream aesthetic

