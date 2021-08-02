Klipsch’s new T5 II earbuds deliver ANC for the first time alongside McLaren F1 edition

Today, Klipsch is launching its latest pair of earbuds, expanding the T5 II lineup with the notable inclusion of active noise cancellation. Entering with sound isolation for the first time from the brand, the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds arrive with up to 28 hours of playback, a Qi wireless charging case, and the unique addition of Bragi AI functionality. Not to mention a McLaren edition with Formula 1-inspired design. Head below for all of the details.

Klipsch debuts new T5 II ANC Earbuds

Klipsch is now out with its latest pair of earbuds today, delivering active noise cancellation into the lineup for the first time. A fitting milestown for its 75th anniversary, the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds arrive with a bevy of notable features as the brand’s most recent flagship offerings.

Entering with the true wireless form-factor we’ve come to expect, the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds sport much of the same design as we saw back with its latest non-ANC buds. Each of the earphones have a compact and stemless design that pairs with a metal charging case that comes in three different finishes; gunmetal, silver, or copper.

The actual audio capabilities are centered around Dirac HD Sound-compatible 5.8mm drivers, which pair with the dual-mic active noise cancellation for a distraction-free listening experience. You can also passthrough audio with a transparency mode.

As for battery life, you can expect to listen for as long as 7 hours before needing to pop the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds back into the charging case, which delivers an additional 21 hours of usage. Enabling ANC will drop that down to 5 and 15 hours, respectively. When it comes time to refuel, there’s a USB-C input which pairs with Qi charging, as well.

Now available for purchase

Entering with a $299 price tag, these are now available for purchase direct from Klipsch’s online storefront, as well as authorized retailer Worldwide Stereo.

As we’ve seen in the past from Klipsch, the brand will also be rolling out a more unique pair of the new T5 II ANC Earbuds with a partnership from McLaren in tow. Delivering all of the same features as the standard addition, these arrive with a carbon fiber design alongside McLaren’s signature papaya color and a co-molded outer shell that’s said to mimic the tread pattern found on an actual Formula 1 car’s racing tire. There’s also NuCurrent wireless charging, which delivers even faster refuels than the standard edition. All of those changes bring the price tag up to $349.

Klipsch is also leveraging some newfound AI chops this time around for its latest earbuds, partnering with Bragi in order to deliver some more unique functionality in order to stand out. Various head movements will allow you to answer calls by nodding and more. Either model is compatible with the Klipsch Connect app, which delivers various EQ adjustments as well as noise cancellation settings.

9to5Toys’ take:

With recent releases from Sony in the ANC earbuds space, and long-rumored reports of Apple’s next-generation offerings, the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds will certainly find themselves with an uphill battle. While the McLaren editions are sure to capture some of the market from their unique designs alone, both versions will have to rely on Klipsch’s usual sound quality to stand out. And if these are anywhere near as polished as the recent Cinema 1200 Sound Bar, then I’m sure these will offer a compelling experience.

