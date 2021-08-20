Best Android app deals of the day: klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, more

Happy Friday folks! It is now time for this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps. Alongside everything you’ll find on sale in our Android, Google, and Chromebook hubs, you’ll also want to make sure you check out this morning’s price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro before you dive into all of today’s app discounts. Speaking of which, highlights of today’s collection include titles like klocki, Sheltered, The Escapists 2, the Sequence [2], FTP Server, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of Friday’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android-friendly hardware deals are headlined by another deep price drop on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with ANC that are now down at $127 shipped and joining deals on the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 earbuds. Over in our Android deal hub you’ll also find offers on OnePlus 9 at $679, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, and more. Alongside an ongoing deal on Ticwatch Pro 3 Wear OS, you’ll want to dive into today’s fresh new batch of Amazon Anker deals for a series of Android essentials from $13 as well as this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for all of your charging and audio needs. 

Today’s best game deals: God of War $8, Psychonauts $1, Yooka-Laylee 2 $7.50, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on klocki:

klocki is a relaxing puzzle game without distractions. This is the second puzzle-game that I’ve made, following my debut success with Hook. klocki takes a minimalist approach which will unveil its many features. Your goal is to connect different types of lines together. The calming music and sounds were composed by Wojciech Wasiak.

