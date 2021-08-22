Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 120Hz OLED 4K monitor with HDMI 2.1 sees first discount at $100 off

Update: Now available again.

Newegg currently offers the Gigabyte AORUS FO48U 48-inch 4K OLED Monitor for $1,399.99 shipped when code SDGB48 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $1,500, you’re looking at the very first notable discount with today’s offer marking a new all-time low at $100 off. This Gigabyte AORUS monitor delivers a true battlestation upgrade thanks to its impressive 48-inch OLED panel that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium with 10-bit color and 130% sRGB coverage. That’s alongside a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports for plugging in both a PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as USB-C, DisplayPort, and integrated KVM support. Rated 5/5 stars so far and our launch coverage offers some additional insight. Head below for more.

If a massive 48-inch panel is a little too much for your current setup screen real estate wise, you can bring much of the same feature set to a smaller form-factor with the Gigabyte AORUS FV43U 43-inch Gaming Monitor. Currently seeing much of the same $100 discount over at B&H, you can score this one for $999.99. This one stands out with a 144Hz refresh rate, but ditches the OLED panel found above. You’re still looking at HDMI 2.1 ports and KVM support to round out the package. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While we’re talking battlestation upgrades, you’ll want to check out our PC gaming guide for all of the other best discounts on gear for your setup. The very first price cut on CORSAIR’s new K65 RGB Mini 60% Keyboard at $100 is joined by much of the same all-time low status on Elgato’s Key Light Air for $110.

Gigabyte AORUS 48-inch 4K OLED Monitor features:

AORUS FO48U, 47.53-inch UHD resolution and equipped with the latest HDMI® 2.1, 120Hz refresh rate and 1ms GTG for the most fluid gaming experience and awesome picture quality. The 10-bit color and super-wide color gamut of 98% DCI-P3/ 130% sRGB offering the outstanding color accuracy and consistency.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!