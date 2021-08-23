8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad pairs retro stylings with modern comforts at $45

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Bluetooth Gamepad for $44.99 shipped in both Classic and Black styles. While you’d normally pay $50 in either case, today’s offers mark a rare opportunity to score one of 8Bitdo’s popular controllers on sale. This particular discount arrives at the best prices to date on these styles, as well. Merging a Pro controller-inspired form-factor with the usual retro design that 8Bitdo is known for, its Sn30 Pro+ gamepad sports Bluetooth connectivity, which means you can use it with a Switch, PlayStation 5, Mac, and more. So whether you’re looking to dive into Nintendo Switch Online’s library of retro titles or roll your own Raspberry Pi-based arcade, it’s up for the task. Other notable features include USB-C charging, rumble vibration, motion controls, two joysticks, and more. Over 2,900 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

If you’re looking for a more compact controller for enhancing your mobile Switch gameplay, 8Bitdo’s Lite Bluetooth Gamepad will certainly do the trick at $25. While you’ll be able to choose between one of two different colorways that match quite well with the Switch Lite, these will work with the same catalog of devices as the lead deal thanks to much of the same Bluetooth connectivity.

Then go check out the all-new 8Bitdo wireless Pro 2 Controller that was announced last month and enters with back buttons, mapping, and other notable features. Though for an even more capable gaming experience, we’re still tracking a notable discount on PowerA’s Fusion Pro Switch Controller. Delivering everything from an ergonomic form-factor to mapple paddles, motion controls, and more, the usually $100 gamepad is now down to $80.

8Bitdo Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad features:

Pro+ is the most advanced controller from 8BitDo ever. With 8BitDo Ultimate Software: Customize everything on Pro+ from button mapping, stick & trigger sensitivity, vibration control and even create macros with any button combination. Easily save your settings on a game by game basis with custom profiles.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!