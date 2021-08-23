Speed up your battlestation with SK Hynix M.2 SSDs starting at $60 (41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers speedy SK Hynix Gold PCIe NVMe 3.0 Gen 3 Solid-State Drives with up to 3,500MB/sec read speeds at 41% off normal prices. These are top tier SSDs with 5 year warranty, high thermal efficiency and easy to install SK Hynix edition Macrium cloning software included.
With your savings, throw in a USB-C/3 Case to turn your old SSD (or this one) into a speedy external portable drive: $17 AC. Head below for more.
More NVMe SSD deals:
- PNY XLR8 CS3040 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0: $270 (Reg. $310)
- PNY XLR8 CS3040 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0: $140 (Reg. $160)
- XPG SPECTRIX RGB S40G 4TB M.2 PCIe 3.0: $450 ($550 value)
- Bonus $50 Newegg gift card
About SK SSDs:
- Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
- Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance
- 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
- Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983
- Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software
