Speed up your battlestation with SK Hynix M.2 SSDs starting at $60 (41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers speedy SK Hynix Gold PCIe NVMe 3.0 Gen 3 Solid-State Drives with up to 3,500MB/sec read speeds at 41% off normal prices. These are top tier SSDs with 5 year warranty, high thermal efficiency and easy to install SK Hynix edition Macrium cloning software included.

With your savings, throw in a USB-C/3 Case to turn your old SSD (or this one) into a speedy external portable drive: $17 AC. Head below for more.

More NVMe SSD deals:

About SK SSDs:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!