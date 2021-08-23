Speed up your battlestation with SK Hynix M.2 SSDs starting at $60 (41% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers speedy SK Hynix Gold PCIe NVMe 3.0 Gen 3 Solid-State Drives with up to 3,500MB/sec read speeds at 41% off normal prices. These are top tier SSDs with 5 year warranty, high thermal efficiency and easy to install SK Hynix edition Macrium cloning software included.

With your savings, throw in a USB-C/3 Case to turn your old SSD (or this one) into a speedy external portable drive: $17 AC. Head below for more.

More NVMe SSD deals:

About SK SSDs:

  • Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,200 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology
  • Pioneering thermal efficiency – allowing the Gold P31 to run extremely cool while being primed for performance
  • 5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)
  • Premium SSD powered by the global top 2 memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983
  • Easy installation across multiple devices, pairing with our custom SK hynix edition Macrium cloning software

