Foot Locker offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off orders of $99: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more

For a limited time only, Foot Locker offers up to 50% off select styles and an extra 20% off orders of $99 or more with promo code AUG20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, New Balance, Vans, and more. FLX Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Nike Joyride Run Flyknit Shoes that are currently marked down to $128 and originally sold for $180. These shoes were designed for running with tiny balls in the outsole that give you a springy step. This style is lightweight, cushioned, and flexible to promote a natural and comfortable stride. You can choose from three color options as well. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Lululemon is offering up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $29 shipped.

