Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales are now up to 33% off starting at $17

Amazon is now offering the Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts alongside 33% in savings and a new all-time low to boot. Delivering 13 essential metrics to your fitness regimen, this is a great way to keep tabs on your progress whether it’s for hitting some workout goal or just monitoring your stats. Alongside the usual inclusions like weight and BMI, this one can also detect skeletal muscle, protein, metabolic age, and more. Not to mention, it can also double as a food scale for logging calories and other nutritional data into Apple Health, Google Fit, and more. As a #1 new release, over 125 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Those who can live without some of the added stats and nutrition perks found above can save even more by going with this Etekcity Smart Scale at $16.99. Down from $20, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that comes within cents of the all-time low. This one monitors 12 different metrics, though you won’t get some of the more unique ones found above nor the same precision that allows for weighing smaller objects like on the lead deal. With much of the same 4.7/5 star rating as above, this model is backed by over 4,900 reviews.

But speaking of fitness trackers for the wrist, don’t forget that we just spotted the very first discount on the new Fitbit Luxe. Delivering a streamlined package for monitoring workouts and general activity, its color display pairs with heart rate monitoring, 5-day battery life, and a $130 price tag.

Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale features:

Use the smart scale’s 13 essential biometrics to guide yourself toward healthy habits and gain detailed insights about the impact on body fat, water weight, muscle mass, BMI etc. BIA technology, 4 high-precision sensors, and auto-calibration give you accurate measurements down to 0.05lb / 0.02 kg. Set personalized health goals and track your progress over days, weeks, and months by viewing data graphs on the free VeSync app to focus on fat loss and maximize your workout routine.

