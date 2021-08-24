Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just launched last week and are already down to $110 (Save 27%)

Daily Steals is now offering the the all-new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $109.99 shipped when code ADSBUDS has been applied at checkout. Marking only the second notable discount since launch, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 27% in savings to be had. This also beats our previous mention by $15. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 deliver many of the flagship features you’d expect given that these are Samsung’s latest releases, but with a more affordable price tag than you’ll find on the pro model. Active noise cancelation is easily one of those highlights, but you’ll also benefit from up to 29 hours of battery life being paired with Qi wireless charging support. Not to mention, there’s also an Earbud fit test for getting the best seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to go with the flagship listening experience from Samsung instead, we’re still tracking a notable discount to make that happen without having to pay full price. Right now, the Galaxy Buds Pro are marked down to $152 with ANC and spatial audio support in tow, alongside much of the same tight-knit Samsung integration as the lead deal.

First up, go dive into our review of the new Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds, which we walked away from highlighting the slick stainless steel case and high-end audio fidelity. Then go check out the discount we spotted to start the week on Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds. While you’ll be ditching some of the Samsung niceties found above, this ongoing $50 discount has delivered a new all-time low of $80 in the process.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 features:

Galaxy Buds 2 ear buds take your passion for music to new heights with booming sound that makes you feel like you’re on stage with your favorite band. Active Noise Cancellation blocks out unwanted sounds, helping you keep your focus wherever you are; Low latency Ambient Sound mode picks up the sounds you want to hear, so you always have the perfect audio level for every moment. Galaxy Buds2 have a comfortable, low profile design that’s 10% smaller and lighter than Galaxy Buds+; You may get to the end of your playlist before you remember you’re wearing them at all.

