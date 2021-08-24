Nulaxy metal MacBook and smartphone stands up to 57% off with deals from $6 Prime shipped

Nulaxy direct (98% positive feedback all-time) via Amazon is offering its C1 Ergonomic Height and Angle Adjustable Laptop Stand for $28.89 shipped. Regularly $40, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on this model at 28% off the going rate. Built from “high quality aluminium alloy” with a 44-pound weight capacity, it works with all laptops and MacBooks from 10- to 16-inches and “will not shake while you are typing.” The top aluminum plate brings some added ventilation to the setup while the dual adjustable shafts support multiple angle and height options. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,400 Amazon customers. Head below for more Nulaxy tablet and smartphone stands from $6.

Nulaxy tablet and smartphone stands:

A more affordable option for your MacBook or laptop is this JARLINK Aluminum Stand at $20 Prime shipped. This one is compatible with anything up to 15.6-inches and carries solid ratings from over 840 Amazon customers alongside the more affordable price tag.

Prefer something with the MagSafe charging built-in? Go check out the new Anker 2-in-1 PowerWave Lite stand and its PowerWave Sense charging stand with 2-in-1 fabric design. Then hit up our coverage of the TalkWorks MagSafe-compatible gooseneck stand and more before you dive into some of the discounted options in today’s smartphone accessories roundup.

More on the Nulaxy C1 Stand:

Elegant Design: Nulaxy C1 Stand is designed to be simple and stylish; it fits to your home and office perfectly.

Dedicated to Each Detail: the aluminium plate can well ventilate the heat generated by laptop, and the silicone pads are attached to protect laptops from scratches.

Ergonomic Design: the C1 stand can elevate notebook or laptop, so you can stand up to work or raise the eye level, getting better posture to release the pain or stress. Dual adjustable shafts provide ideal view while using your laptop.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!