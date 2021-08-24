Bring the Coleman Propane Party Grill to your next tailgate from $38 (Reg. up to $60)

-
Reg. $60 From $38

Target is now offering the Coleman Propane Party Grill for $39.99 shipped. Or $37.99 shipped for RedCard holders. Regularly up to $60 and starting at a bloated $75+ on Amazon, this model is currently on sale for $48 at Home Depot and is now at the lowest price we can find. Perfect for late summer picnics and fall football season tailgating, this propane model delivers 8,000 BTUs of cooking power with an InstaStart push-button ignition and “consistent performance even in extreme conditions.” Other features include the detachable legs for easy transportation, dishwasher-safe components, and a steel cooking grate. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% off the reviewers at Target. More details below. 

For something similar with a more affordable price tag, grab the 14-inch Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. This one will bring some charcoal flavor to the cookout/tailgate party and save you nearly 50% in the process. It is also a 4+ star-rated solution from over 7,900 Amazon customers. 

Go big and score Deco Chef’s outdoor pizza oven at $80 off, or stick with the tailgate size and grab this deal on Blackstone’s 17-inch Tabletop Outdoor Griddle. Then check out the new Cuisinart laser-equipped 2-in-1 Infrared Probe Thermometer before you tuck into our home goods guide for deals on this rainfall shower head, these stainless steel bowl sets, and Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer, just to name a few. 

More on the Coleman Propane Party Grill:

Enjoy easy outdoor grilling during camping trips, picnics, and tailgating parties with the Coleman Party Propane Grill. This BBQ grill combines a compact, portable design with convenient features that facilitate grilling in tough conditions. The grill’s adjustable burner offers 8,000 BTUs of heat, giving you enough cooking power to prepare a variety of foods, from grilled veggies to hot dogs. 

