Just $8.50 Prime shipped will score two large under-bed storage organizers (42% off)

YH-Goods (99% lifetime positive feedback from 92,000+) via Amazon is offering the two ZOBER Large Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers for $8.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, you’d typically spend $15 for this set which equates to 42% in savings and comes within a mere $0.73 of the lowest price we have tracked. Quickly declutter your room or prepare to quickly switch out seasonal clothes with these handy under-bed storage organizers. Each unit spans 42 by 18 by 6 inches, yielding a flat and slim design that will not only fit under the bed, but also in a wide variety of other spaces. A lightweight form-factor ensures these storage solutions will be easy to move from one place to another. This offering nearly tops Amazon’s best-seller list with an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in this 3-pack of Tide To Go Instant Stain Remover at $7 Prime shipped? You’ll be able to keep one by the laundry hamper so you can quickly tackle stains at the end of the day. Best of all, you’ll still have a couple of others that you can keep in the laundry room and your backpack. More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on a 4.8/5 star rating.

Now that you’re finished here, take a moment and swing by our home goods guide for even more deals like this. Examples include Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum at $425, this NESCO’s food vacuum sealing system at $35, and even a batch of rainfall shower heads from $17.50. And don’t forget that this popular 5-piece stainless steel bowl set is down to $17.

ZOBER Under-Bed Storage Bag Organizers features:

  • Ultimate compact, space-saving solution for homes of all sizes! A large 42 x 18 x 6 “ pair of slim, flat, rectangular, breathable underbed storage bags with 1 handle and a see-through cover provides ample room storage for household items.
  • Reduce clutter and discreetly store items under the bed and in out-of-sight places. Underbed shoe storage open wide to store plenty of linens, clothes, and shoes and then zip shut for secure storage.

