Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Tales of the Neon Sea, Bee Ready, more

All of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for the taking. Alongside the rest of our ongoing Apple deals, this morning we saw Apple Watch SE fall to new all-time lows at Amazon. But for now we are turning our attention to the day’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Apple’s digital storefronts. Highlights include titles like Hex – AI Board Game, Tales of the Neon Sea, Bee Ready: Daily Planner, Castle of White Night, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: TAPCA: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Split Screen Multitasking View: FREE (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Calculator Keyboard – Calku: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Paths of Atlantis: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tales of the Neon Sea: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Bee Ready: Daily Planner: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Laid-Back Camp Virtual Motosu: $12 (Reg. $16)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: dB meter – noise measure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kiki’s Koi-Koi: $1 (Reg. $2)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: LitLines 3 – Caption Ideas: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Holiday: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: flocks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: ReadKit: Read Later and RSS: $4 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More on Tales of the Neon Sea:

The vast sky city overhead obscures the sun, and the city’s neon lights never go out. With the booming of science and technology in the distant future, self-conscious robots and humans live together on this land. In this cyber city where punk and magnificence coexist, noises and tranquility chorus, our protagonist Rex runs a private detective agency. A former member of the police, he now makes a living on carrying out various commissions.

