Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25, more

-
Apps Games
50% off $30

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and a perfect chance to add it to your game library. Sprawling environments and turn-based battles, alongside the Brave and Default system, players must “travel the world in search of the four Crystals with the Heroes of Light.” If you’re into JRPGs, this Square Enix title is a must-have for Switch owners. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Judgment, DOOM VFR PS VR, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

