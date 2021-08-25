Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and a perfect chance to add it to your game library. Sprawling environments and turn-based battles, alongside the Brave and Default system, players must “travel the world in search of the four Crystals with the Heroes of Light.” If you’re into JRPGs, this Square Enix title is a must-have for Switch owners. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Judgment, DOOM VFR PS VR, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

PS5 does have a secret web browsing experience, here’s how to access it

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

Retro Games unveils new THEA500 Amiga mini console with 25 built-in titles + more

xCloud brings next-generation gaming to your Windows 10 PC through Microsoft Insider

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!