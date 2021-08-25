Today’s best game deals: Bravely Default II $30, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Bravely Default II on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a solid 50% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and a perfect chance to add it to your game library. Sprawling environments and turn-based battles, alongside the Brave and Default system, players must “travel the world in search of the four Crystals with the Heroes of Light.” If you’re into JRPGs, this Square Enix title is a must-have for Switch owners. Head below for the rest of today’s notable game deals including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Judgment, DOOM VFR PS VR, Crypt of the NecroDancer, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- PlayStation Indie Game sale from $1
- PlayStation Games Under $20 sale
- Mario Kart Live Circuit from $60 shipped (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Judgment PS5 $25 (Reg. $40)
- DOOM VFR PS VR $5 (Reg. $15)
- DiRT Rally PLUS PS VR $5 (Reg. $20)
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood PS VR $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Wolfenstein: Resistance Bundle PS VR $16.50 (Reg. $50)
- PS VR Digital Game Sale from $1
- Crypt of the NecroDancer eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Doom Slayers Collection $11 (Reg. $30)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered eShop $27 (Reg. $40)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- PvZ Battle for Neighborville Complete Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Thumper Xbox $6 (Reg. $20)
- Moonlighter: Complete Xbox $9.50 (Reg. $24
- Battlefield V Definitive Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $50)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $40 (Reg. $60)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered Switch $10 (Reg. $27+)
- Borderlands 3 Standard $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Lumo eShop $2 (Reg. $20)
- Pixar’s The Incredibles from $12 (Reg. $15+)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Plus members can score it for $8
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair eShop $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous eShop $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hyperforma eShop $2 (Reg. $14)
- Hollow Knight Voidheart Edition $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- The Witcher 3: Complete PSN $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Shadow of the Colossus PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Owlboy PSN $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- MediEvil PSN $15 (Reg. $30)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Celeste PSN $6 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead PSN $15 (Reg. $20)
- Contra Anniversary Collection PSN $5 (Reg. $20)
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $47 (Reg. $60)
- John Wick Hex Switch $10 (Reg. $20)
- Outriders Day One Edition $34 (Reg. $60)
- Cloudpunk PS4 $24 (Reg. $30)
- Persona 5 Royal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Cat Quest eShop $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- Returnal PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $39 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
