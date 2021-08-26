Amazon’s #1 best-selling 24-piece bungee cord kit falls to $12 Prime shipped (20% off)

Efficere Tools (100% lifetime positive feedback from 7,800+) via Amazon is offering its 24-piece Premium Bungee Cord Kit for $11.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked since January. Nearly all of us have some cords, hoses, and similar items lying around that can get unwieldy when they aren’t tamed. There are also situations when things need to be strapped down when moving them from one place to another. No matter which situation you find yourself in, this variety pack will get you up and running for a very reasonable price. You’ll get six 10-inch, six 18-inch, four 24-inch, two 32-inch, and two 40-inch cords in addition to four 8-inch ball bungees alongside a storage jar for the entire kit. With more than 5,200 reviews so far, this #1 best-seller has garnered an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Alternatively you could spend less when opting for this 50-pack of Amazon Basics 11-inch Ball Bungees at $10 Prime shipped. While not as versatile as the deal above will be, these will be great for folks focused on tidying up their space. Each piece can be stretched by up to twice its length.

And that’s not all, our DIY and outdoor tool guide is full of notable discounts like up to $600 off RYOBI, Makita, and other combo kits at Home Depot, the Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer for $85, and even Smith & Wesson’s ExtremeOps Folding Knife at $9.50. You can also cash in on this 14-inch axe at $10 Prime shipped.

EFFICERE 24-piece Premium Bungee Cord Kit features:

An essential tool for securing cargo and loads on cars, trucks, trailers, RVs, motorcycles, bikes, and also ideal for outdoor use to secure camps, tents, tarps, canopies

Super elastic natural latex inner core provides consistent tension and is 50% more durable than synthetic rubber from other brands

Anti-UV polyester cord jacket for extended outdoor use and vinyl coated hooks prevent scratches to your cars

