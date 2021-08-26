Sun Joe’s 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer now beating Amazon low at $85 (Reg. $150+)

Today only, Woot is offering the Sun Joe SPX3000 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer for $84.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $159, it typically sells for around $150 or so at Amazon where it has never dropped below $115. Today’s deal is at least $65 off the going rate and the lowest we can find. A great option for tidying up your outdoor space as fall rolls in, it is great for everything from “homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, and trucks, to boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment and more.” You’re looking at a 1800-watt/14.5-amp motor that can generate up to 2030 PSI of water pressure alongside a pair of 9L, onboard detergent tanks. A 34 inch extension spray wand is joined by rear wheels for easy mobility, a 20 foot high pressure hose, the garden hose adaptor, and five quick spray nozzles. Ships with a 2-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from nearly 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If it’s just something for more casual jobs around the house, you might be able to get away with this Paxcess Portable Pressure Washer at $59.50 shipped instead. It is quite a bit smaller and can’t generate the same level of pressure as today’s lead deal, but it is also even easier to lug out to the driveway for car washes and the like. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

More on the Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric Pressure Washer:

Packed with an 1800-Watt/14. 5-amp motor, the Pressure Joe SPX 3000 generates up to 2030 PSI of water pressure and 1. 76 GPM of water flow for maximum cleaning power. Remove tar and grease from concrete, heavy mildew stains, oil stains, rust from steel, caked mud on equipment, and other stubborn gunk and grime.

