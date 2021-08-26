This bi-directional HDMI switch can split a 4K60 image across two screens: $10 (Save 26%)

-
SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 731,000+) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon 2-Port 4K60 Bi-Directional HDMI Switch for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 26% off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Want to display a 4K image across two displays at 60Hz? If so, this bi-directional HDMI switch is ready to rumble. It’s able to either transmit one input to two screens or route two inputs through a single HDMI port. I use a similar switch in my office so I can easily switch between playing games on a monitor or large TV. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings back into just under 12 feet of cord cover at $10 Prime shipped? This will further streamline the look of your setup, especially since it can be painted to match your wall. I use cord cover throughout my home to give all of the wired electronics in my home a cleaner look.

Since you’re here, you may also want to consider taking up to $150 off Hisense’s latest U6G 4K Smart Android TVs. You can also snag MSI’s wireless gaming controller at $32, expand your Nintendo Switch with 1TB of microSD storage for $140, or uplift your TV with Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut Stand at $223.

Fosmon 2-Port 4K60 Bi-Directional HDMI Switch features:

  • The Fosmon HDMI switcher supports 4K@60Hz, 3D, 1080, HDCP, and uncompressed/compressed audio formats. Enjoy playng your PS4 PRO, or switch to your PS3, Xbox One, Roku Fire TV, Blu-ray, or Nintendo Switch/Wii without signal loss.
  • This 2 Port HDMI switch is a cost-efficient way to add more ports to your TV. Easily switch between your HDMI sources in two different ways: 2 input to 1 output or 1 input to 2 output

