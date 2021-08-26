Save up to $150 on the latest Hisense U6G 4K Smart Android TVs starting at $500

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Hisense U6G Smart QLED Android TV models starting at $499.99 shipped for the 50-inch model. Down from $550, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best price to date. As some of the latest additions to the Hisense stable that launched back in May, the new 4K TVs from Hisense arrive with some notable features at various price points. To complement its Quantum Dot QLED panel, each package is centered around Android TV for accessing various streaming services and more. Alongside Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos there’s also full array local dimming zones with 600 nits of peak brightness for deeper contrast during darker scenes. So far it carries a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other notable Hisense U6G TV deals:

But if you’re in the market for more of a home theater-worthy display, we’re still tracking a pair of notable discounts on these Hisense 2021 4K Android TVs. On sale for only the second time, you’re looking at $100 in savings across 55- and 75-inch versions of its latest TVs. Not to mention, there’s still a collection of other price cuts in our home theater guide.

Hisense U6G 4K Smart Android TV features:

We’re bringing Quantum Dot Color to the people. Enjoy over one billion colors, without worrying about how many commas are on the price tag. You’re welcome. The U6G also has 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR and Full Array Local Dimming Zones. Sounds like science, looks like a way more expensive set. Especially with a quad-core processor managing all the algorithms that add up to more colors, more precision and more ooohhh.

