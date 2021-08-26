MSI’s wireless gaming controller works with PC and Android at a low of $32

Amazon is offering the MSI Wireless Rechargeable Gaming Controller for PC and Android at $31.99 shipped. Today’s deal is the first major price drop that we’ve tracked in 2021, with it normally going for $37, though it has fetched up to $40 this year. This sale also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re gaming on either PC or Android, this controller is a great upgrade to your setup. The controller resembles an Xbox controller more than PlayStation, if that’s the style that you’re after. There are two vibration motors and it can be used either wirelessly for up to eight hours on a single charge or wired indefinitely, depending on your needs. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Well, this wired controller works with your desktop through its built-in cable for just $20. That’s a full $12 below today’s lead deal while delivering a similar experience. Sure, it’s not wireless and it won’t work with Android, but at your desk it’ll allow you to kick back, relax, and play some story-based games with ease.

However, for the best on-the-go gaming experience, you’ll want a controller that your phone slots in. Well, the GameSir X2 iPhone MFi controller does just that and even has a built-in Lightning connector. This is great for playing some Apple Arcade games or even Xbox Cloud Gaming now that it’s available for Apple’s mobile platform. Curious if it’d fit your mobile gaming setup? Well, you can learn more in Blair’s announcement coverage right here.

More on the MSI Wireless Gaming Controller:

WIDE COMPARABILITY: Use your GC30 gamepad with all Windows 10/8.1/7 Computers / Laptops, Android Tablets / Phones and PlayStation 4.

HIGH ACCURACY: With advanced analog sticks, the Force GC series controllers provide flawless smooth movement. Two different D-pad covers with magnetic design allows you to switch for your preferred game type.

DUAL VIBRATION MOTORS: Equipped with dual vibration motors, the GC30 controller is able to use haptic feedback to enhance the gaming experience and provide an additional dimension of sensory input.

