Lenovo’s octa-core Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB falls to new all-time low of $180 ($100 off)

Amazon now offers Lenovo’s 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 128GB Android Tablet for $179.99 shipped. Usually going for as much as $280, and recently marked down to $200, today’s discount saves you up to $100 and marks a new all-time low. Powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor, Lenovo’s M10 Smart Tab Plus is good for more than just enjoying apps and games on the 10.3-inch 1080p display. You’ll find onboard Alexa, a 5MP front and 2MP back camera array, and a dual 3W speaker dock rounding out the notable features, so you can stream your favorite shows, catch up on the news, or use it to upgrade your Zoom calls. Over 1,050 customers have left it with an average of 4.2/5 stars. Head below for more options.

Don’t mind a slightly smaller screen? Amazon’s 2020 Fire Tablet HD 8 is a great option for content consumption at $90. Here, you can take advantage of apps and streaming platforms with up to 12-hours of battery life. It doesn’t pack quite as strong of a processor or Lenovo’s speaker dock, but with up to 1TB of expandable storage via microSD and Alexa integration, it’s still a worthwhile option for less than half of what our lead deal would run you. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 116,000 customers.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with Apple’s old-reliable iPad Pro at a 2021 low of $519. While certainly not as budget-friendly as the options above, you’ll garner an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, 256GB of storage, and Apple’s A12X Bionic chip – so if you aren’t quite ready to pay out for an M1 machine, this makes a great alternative for up to $419 off.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus features:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!