Otterbox unleashes new travel- and mobile gaming-friendly Folding Wireless Power Bank

A new Otterbox power bank has surfaced, and this time around, it boasts a foldable design that props a smartphone up while it’s being refueled. The new OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank wields an integrated 10,000 mAh battery with Qi, USB-A, and Type-C outputs. The wireless charging portion has an “anti-slip, grippy surface” that holds your phone securely “at any angle as it charges.” Otterbox has opted for two charging coils instead of one, a move that allows this power bank to accommodate both landscape and portrait orientations. Continue reading to learn more.

Otterbox Folding Wireless Power Bank lengthens mobile gaming sessions without creating clutter

Otterbox took the wraps off several mobile gaming accessories back in January (we reviewed it a few weeks later). While today’s release may seem like it belongs in an entirely different product category, Otterbox thinks otherwise. In fact, the Amazon product listing specifically calls it an “on-the-go gaming charging bank.”

The ability to charge in landscape mode is specifically highlighted, since many games that work with controllers tend to opt for that orientation. Otterbox’s research has concluded that “gamers spend an average of 120 minutes gaming on their consoles and PCs” and that “the best titles are draining your power at 1% a minute.” This signals that Otterbox Folding Wireless Power Bank is clearly trying to get mobile gaming over that hump.

In addition to Qi charging, the Otterbox Folding Wireless Power Bank also has USB-A and Type-C ports along the back. Each provides up to 18 watts of power, and the USB-C slot is also used to refuel the power bank itself. On its side you’ll find four LEDs that will quickly clarify how much power remains once a nearby button has been pressed.

Pricing and availability

The new OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank is available for order at both Otterbox and Amazon right now. The Amazon listing is showing as temporarily out of stock at the moment, but Otterbox has some that are ready to ship. Pricing is locked at $59.95.

9to5Toys’ Take

Without question, the new OtterBox Folding Wireless Power Bank is bound to be a great travel charger. The fact that it can store power for later usage makes it a much more handy option when compared with a standard power adapter. Plus, the fact that you won’t need to clutter your bag with both a battery and charger when on-the-go makes this an ideal travel companion, in my book.

