With game streaming and Apple Arcade continuing to gain momentum, mobile developers are likely to feel pressured when it comes to quality. There’s been a huge push for controller support in games, a lacking feature in many titles that has arguably kept loads of console players away from mobile. Thankfully, a new batch of OtterBox mobile gaming accessories should not only help make the case for console-grade titles on iPhone and Android devices. The company has unveiled several new offerings during CES 2021, which include a gaming clip, controller grip, protective carrying case, and more. Continue reading to find photos and additional details.

OtterBox mobile gaming accessories unveiled during CES 2021

A host of gaming products have been unveiled by OtterBox earlier today. Each of which aims to “bridge the gap between console and mobile gaming.” This announcement coincides with the recent release of Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles, helping folks better supplement time away from full-blown game systems or switch entirely to mobile.

Mobile Gaming Clip

First up, we’ve got OtterBox’s new Mobile Gaming Clip. This release largely mimics what we’ve already seen from 8Bitdo and PowerA. It does attempt to differentiate itself from many others by not only bringing a controller and phone together, but also acting as a table-top stand. This OtterBox mobile gaming accessory is touted as able to “work with virtually all smartphones, with or without an OtterBox protective case.”

Gaming Carry Case

It doesn’t matter if you wield a basic Xbox Wireless or an Elite Series 2 Controller, the new OtterBox Gaming Carry Case aims to keep it safe and sound. Not only does it seek to protect buttons, joysticks, and triggers, this OtterBox mobile gaming accessory is able to also act as a gaming stand. This could end up being an all-in-one solution for many.

Easy Grip Controller Shell

Anyone that loves having a bit more grip when playing games is bound to like this handy OtterBox accessory. It gives your Xbox Wireless Controller a more grippable feel while also coming in a variety of colors. Antimicrobial protection is also onboard, helping keep odors at bay.

“OtterBox is the best in the world at providing trusted mobile accessories, and we’re better positioned than anyone to deliver a premium gaming experience. This portfolio and our accessories designed for Xbox marks a major entry into the gaming market for us,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke.

Pricing and availability

OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip, Gaming Carry Case, and Easy Grip Controller Shell will be priced at $29.95, $44.95, and $39.95, respectively. Interested parties can sign up for notifications here. Pre-orders for each offering will kick off on January 25.

9to5Toys’ Take

Truth be told, I planned to buy an Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, but mobile gaming has kept me from pulling the trigger. This is largely due to having a dedicated controller and a bunch of high-quality games at my disposal. After debating both Razer Kishi and Backbone, I went with the latter. It’s been a blast, and I would highly recommend it to anyone.

That being said, the new OtterBox mobile gaming accessories also look great. This especially rings true for anyone that already has an Xbox Wireless Controller around. You’ll arguably spend quite a bit less grabbing a grip or case as dedicated mobile gaming controllers tend to cost $80 to $100.

