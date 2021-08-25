MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets you finally build a table saw sled for $25

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsMICROJIG
2021 low $25

Amazon is offering the MICROJIG ZEROPLAY Miter Bars Double Pack for $25.10 shipped. Down from $30 to $35, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon set back in early 2020 and is the best we’ve tracked since then. If you’re a woodworker and have tried making your own jigs or sleds in the past, but miter bars have held you up (like they did to me), then this is your ticket. I picked this exact kit up to make a table saw crosscut sled for my workshop and love the quality it offers. You can set it at a specific width for your miter slot and not have to worry about it growing or shrinking throughout the seasons. The top-down installation makes it simple to install, and they’ll fit any 3/4 by 3/8 inch t-track miter slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you only need a single miter bar, then ditch the double pack for one of MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY Miter Bars. It’s essentially the same product that you’ll find above, just with one instead of two. Coming in at $16, it’s not quite as good of a value overall, but in the end, this would make the perfect buy for a jointing sled if you need one of those instead of a crosscut sled.

Speaking of woodworking, don’t forget that Home Depot is taking up to $200 off Milwaukee combo kits, standalone tools, and much more. These are great whether you’re a hobbyist woodworker or professional, as Milwaukee has a quality that can’t be beat for many of its tools. In fact, Milwaukee’s M12 lineup is my personal choice for 12V cordless tools and what I currently have out in the shop right now.

More on the MICROJIG ZEROPLAY Miter Bars:

  • No slop, side-to-side play or seasonal warping
  • Top-down installation for easy and fast mounting to jigs, fixtures and sleds
  • ZEROPLAY Miter Bars will fit ANY standard (3/4” x 3/8”) T-Track miter slot that measures between 0. 73″ and 0. 79″ wide and at least 5/16″ deep

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

DIY and Outdoor Tools

MICROJIG

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Chefman’s family-sized 11.6-quart air fryer drops...
From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder ca...
This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office fo...
EVGA’s Z15 keyboard boasts hot-swappable linear s...
Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for jus...
Refresh your office with Sauder’s North Avenue De...
Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand uphol...
Prepare for falling leaves with Greenworks electric lea...
Show More Comments

Related

40% off

From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder can do it all at low of $16 (40% off)

$16 Learn More
47% off

This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office for only $16 (Save 47%)

$16 Learn More
Save $80

EVGA’s Z15 keyboard boasts hot-swappable linear switches at low of $50 (62% off)

$50 Learn More

CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more

New low

Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for just $9 each with this promo

$18 Learn More
Reg. $75

Refresh your office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk at $59.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$59.50 Learn More
25% off

Essentially free store credit: Chewy, Jiffy Lube, Chipotle, GameStop, more gift cards from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save $42

Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand upholds a 65-inch TV for $223 (Save $42)

$223 Learn More