MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets you finally build a table saw sled for $25

Amazon is offering the MICROJIG ZEROPLAY Miter Bars Double Pack for $25.10 shipped. Down from $30 to $35, today’s deal comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon set back in early 2020 and is the best we’ve tracked since then. If you’re a woodworker and have tried making your own jigs or sleds in the past, but miter bars have held you up (like they did to me), then this is your ticket. I picked this exact kit up to make a table saw crosscut sled for my workshop and love the quality it offers. You can set it at a specific width for your miter slot and not have to worry about it growing or shrinking throughout the seasons. The top-down installation makes it simple to install, and they’ll fit any 3/4 by 3/8 inch t-track miter slot. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you only need a single miter bar, then ditch the double pack for one of MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY Miter Bars. It’s essentially the same product that you’ll find above, just with one instead of two. Coming in at $16, it’s not quite as good of a value overall, but in the end, this would make the perfect buy for a jointing sled if you need one of those instead of a crosscut sled.

Speaking of woodworking, don’t forget that Home Depot is taking up to $200 off Milwaukee combo kits, standalone tools, and much more. These are great whether you’re a hobbyist woodworker or professional, as Milwaukee has a quality that can’t be beat for many of its tools. In fact, Milwaukee’s M12 lineup is my personal choice for 12V cordless tools and what I currently have out in the shop right now.

More on the MICROJIG ZEROPLAY Miter Bars:

No slop, side-to-side play or seasonal warping

Top-down installation for easy and fast mounting to jigs, fixtures and sleds

ZEROPLAY Miter Bars will fit ANY standard (3/4” x 3/8”) T-Track miter slot that measures between 0. 73″ and 0. 79″ wide and at least 5/16″ deep

