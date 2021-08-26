Target x Christian Robinson collaboration offers a fun collection just for kids

Target has debuted a new collection with Christian Robinson, who is an award-winning children’s book illustrator. If you’re not familiar, two of his most popular books include “You Matter” and, of course, Meghan Markle’s “The Bench.” This extremely adorable collection offers most items under $25 and pricing starting at just $7, with pieces for your home, apparel and books for kids. Head below the jump to find even more details about this collection and all of our top picks.

“As a child, drawing became a way to make space for myself and to create the kind of world I wanted to see,” says Christian Robinson. “Working with Target to bring this collection to life has been a dream come true, and I hope it helps all Target guests, big and small, create a space of their own that is timeless, captures their imaginations and sparks their curiosity.”

Target x Christina Robinson home

One of our top picks from this collection is the Parachute Pop Up Tent that’s priced at $70. This tent has a round body and pointed roof that looks like a circus tent. It’s a great option to spark creativity, and your kids will love the roll openings.

Another notable item from this home collection is the Kids Canvas Growth Chart. This is a fantastic way to watch your child grow, and they will love it too. It also helps so you won’t mark up your walls. I also love that the chart features an array of kids on the side and features bright colors. It’s priced at $25 and will be a favorite in your home for years to come.

“We know our guests want their homes to be a reflection of themselves and look to Target for inspiration and new ways to explore their creativity,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. “Christian Robinson’s curiosity and creativity are unmatched. We’re thrilled to be able to introduce our guests to such a special partner and deliver an inclusive collection that is as inspiring as it is affordable.”

Apparel for kids

The entire clothing collection is gender-neutral and features fun prints, just in time for back to school. One of our top picks from this collection is the Toddler Color Block Quilted Hooded Jacket. This style is a great option for fall layering and a nice transition piece for cooler weather. The color-block design adds a fun touch and snaps down the front make an easy on and off, and the attached hood adds some extra warmth.

Books

You will also want to get your hands on some of the fun books inside this collection. The “School’s First Day of School” is a standout, especially with back-to-school season upon us. Throughout the book, the school has a rough start, but as the day goes on, he soon recovers as he notices that he’s not the only one going through first-day jitters.

