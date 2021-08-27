Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $64.50 (Reg. $100)

-
AmazonApps GamesRazer
Reg. $100 $64.50
Razer Kishi for iOS on desk opening Apple Arcade

Now joining today’s Razer Gold Box sale, Amazon is offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $64.49 shipped. Regularly $100 and typically fetching $83 to $94 over the last few months, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A wonderful addition to any iOS gaming kit, this is a great Apple Arcade, Stadia, or Amazon Luna controller with MFi certification that has been built specifically for your iPhone X, 11, 12, and more. Clickable analog thumbsticks are complemented by a “precision” D-pad and “ergonomic” grips, as well as a direct connection to your phone for zero-latency gaming. You’ll also find USB-C pass through charging to juice your device back up while playing. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While today’s new all-time low undercuts the SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller, you could opt for a simple clip instead. Something like the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip sells for $30 and it will affix your iPhone to an Xbox controller for a similar and arguably more familiar gaming experience. Clearly not an all-in-one solution, as you’ll have to provide your own Xbox controller here, but it will bring a similar experience for about half the price otherwise. 

Here are all of today’s best iOS app deals and freebies as well as solid offers on 8Bitdo’s Sn30 Pro+ Gamepad and NEOGEO’s Arcade Stick Pro console hybrid. You might also want to check out this ongoing price drop on PowerA’s Fusion Pro Switch Controller, but make sure to browse through today’s Gold Box Razer sale for additional offers starting from just $20 Prime shipped

More on the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller:

  • Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere
  • Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile (iPhone only), Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators, & many more
  • Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon Warehouse 20% off: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini $46...
Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at A...
Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 2 Car Mou...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: True Skate, Pav...
OtterBox MagSafe Folio Wallet for iPhone 12 mini drops ...
DEWALT 12-in. double bevel sliding compound miter saw r...
Today’s best game deals: Dishonored & Prey C...
Fitbit Versa 2 delivers a best-selling fitness tracker ...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

MSI’s wireless gaming controller works with PC and Android at a low of $32

$32 Learn More

GameSir’s new X2 iPhone MFi controller arrives with built-in Lightning connector

Save now

Amazon Warehouse 20% off: AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini $46, AirTag Loop $16, more

20% off Learn More
25% off

Mountain Hardwear Labor Day Sale cuts 25% off jackets, pants, t-shirts, more from $23

from $23 Learn More
44% off

Stock up on BIC pens and fine line markers from $3 at Amazon today (Up to 44% off)

$3+ Learn More
Holiday savings

Home Depot’s Labor Day sale discounts electric mowers, grills, tools, and much more

Shop now Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: August 27, 2021 – Save $249 on M1 MacBook Air, Philips Hue sale, more

Take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers and more