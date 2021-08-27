Razer’s MFi Kishi iPhone Game Controller hits Amazon all-time low at $64.50 (Reg. $100)

Now joining today’s Razer Gold Box sale, Amazon is offering the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller for $64.49 shipped. Regularly $100 and typically fetching $83 to $94 over the last few months, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. A wonderful addition to any iOS gaming kit, this is a great Apple Arcade, Stadia, or Amazon Luna controller with MFi certification that has been built specifically for your iPhone X, 11, 12, and more. Clickable analog thumbsticks are complemented by a “precision” D-pad and “ergonomic” grips, as well as a direct connection to your phone for zero-latency gaming. You’ll also find USB-C pass through charging to juice your device back up while playing. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

While today’s new all-time low undercuts the SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller, you could opt for a simple clip instead. Something like the OtterBox Mobile Gaming Clip sells for $30 and it will affix your iPhone to an Xbox controller for a similar and arguably more familiar gaming experience. Clearly not an all-in-one solution, as you’ll have to provide your own Xbox controller here, but it will bring a similar experience for about half the price otherwise.

You might also want to check out this ongoing price drop on PowerA's Fusion Pro Switch Controller, but make sure to browse through today's Gold Box Razer sale for additional offers starting from just $20 Prime shipped.

More on the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller:

Universal Mobile Gaming Controller: Designed to bring console-level control to your phone for gaming anywhere

Cloud and Mobile Gaming: Compatible with leading cloud gaming services including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Stadia, Amazon Luna, GeForce NOW, & Steam Link; & hundreds of popular mobile games including Call of Duty Mobile (iPhone only), Fortnite, Minecraft, Genshin Impact, Brawlhalla, Asphalt 9: Legends, emulators, & many more

Refine Your Aim and Execution: Clickable analog thumbsticks provide greater accuracy and tactile feedback, and the performance buttons and d-pad deliver precision input

