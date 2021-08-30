Bring the new Beats Studio Buds on fall workouts at an Amazon low of $130

Amazon is currently discounting the all-new Beats Studio Buds to $129.95 shipped. Having just launched this summer with a $150 price tag, today’s offer marks only the second notable Amazon price cut and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Also available at B&H for $149.95, but with 2-years of AppleCare bundled in. As the latest workout-friendly offerings to join the Beats stable, its new Studio Buds arrive with the added perk of active noise cancellation to complement the IPX4 water-resistant design. There’s also Hey Siri support which is joined by up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the USB-C charging case. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,100 customers. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you’re still smitten with the exercise focus on the featured pair of earbuds but would also like to save some extra cash, the Beats Flex Earbuds are certainly worth a look instead. Right now, you’ll pay $39 at Amazon with these workout companions delivering a corded design that yields up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge, sweat-resistance, and a 4.5/5 star rating from over 19,000 customers.

For those who can live with the wired form-factor but still want a more premium-sounding pair of earbuds, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a 20% discount on the Powerbeats with Apple H1 chip. Having returned to an Amazon low to close out last week, you can bring home the workout-ready buds for $80. But then go check out our recent hands-on review of the Klipsch T5 II ANC Earbuds, too.

More on the Beats Studio Buds:

True wireless noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds are made for music. Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact, in-ear form factor. The result immersive sound that pulls the emotion of the music from the studio to your ears to keep you inspired. These earphones feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound. Each earbud has up to 8 hours of listening time with two additional charges provided by its pocket-sized charging case to give you up to 24 hours of combined playback.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!