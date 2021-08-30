Declutter a messy car with this 2.6-gallon waterproof trash can at $11.50 (Reg. $14)

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Eksy Car Trash Can for $11.39 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 19% off the typical rate there and comes within a mere $0.20 of the lowest price we have tracked. For further comparison, a quick look at Amazon’s best-seller list will show you that popular alternatives sell for more than today’s offer and have a smaller capacity. This large car trash can features a collapsible design that’s paired with a 2.6-gallon capacity. You’ll also benefit from a waterproof lining that prevents accidental leaks from occurring. Three mesh pockets can also be found along the side, providing storage for an umbrella, tissues, and the list goes on. The entire thing spans 6.7 by 6.7 by 11 inches. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not reinvest today’s savings in a package of Armor All Original Protectant Wipes at $4 Prime shipped? With 30 ready-to-use wipes inside, you’ll be able to keep your car looking its best for quite a while. These are great for “renew[ing] and revitaliz[ing] vinyl, rubber, and plastic.

Other affordable and handy discounts worth scooping up include this 108-piece electronics repair tool kit at $9.50, the iHealth No-Touch Forehead Thermometer for $17, and perhaps Caseology’s AirTag Vault Case at $13. And if you have an entryway or closet that is too dark, this motion-sensing wardrobe light is just $4.50.

Eksy Car Trash Can features:

Featuring with 2.6 gallons capacity, the Esky car trash can with lid are large enough to be thrown in fruit skin, tissues, snack wrappings and more, keeping your car tidy and free from smelly odors. It’s universal too since it caters to all vehicle types and can be placed anywhere for convenient use.

