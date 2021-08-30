This 108-piece electronics repair tool kit just hit $9.50 Prime shipped (New low, 26% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 108-piece Electronics Repair Tool Kit for $9.59 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Since being released a little over a year ago, this kit has sold for anywhere from $10 to $19. Most recently it has spent a majority of its time around $13. Using that number, today’s deal leaves you with 26% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you have yet to add a screwdriver set like this to your collection, I cannot recommend it highly enough. Even if you never plan to take electronics apart, this kit is still bound to come in handy. I have owned a similar set for years and put it to use across all sorts of project types. Once armed with this 108-piece kit, you’ll be more prepared than ever to tackle repairs ranging from computers to game consoles, watches, and the list goes on. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Hi-Spec 108-piece Electronics Repair Tool Kit features:

You don’t need to buy a new device or suffer performance issues just because it has a faulty or damaged part. Begin repairing and fixing with The Hi-Spec Repair & Opening Tool Kit Set and its precision screwdriver bits for a complete range of Android mobile cell smart phones, Apple iPhones, Macbooks, computers, notebooks, tablets, electronic gadgets, game consoles, and devices

