Caseology’s AirTag Vault Case with carabiner just dropped to $13 at Amazon + more from $10

The official Caseology Amazon storefront is now offering its AirTag Vault Case in matte black for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 direct from Caseology, it has been listed for between $14 and $15 at Amazon for months before now dropping to today’s all-time low. As you might know from our launch coverage, this one provides a waterproof home for your Apple AirTag with a sandstone textured TPU construction and an open design that doesn’t block transmission. It also includes a nice carabiner clip so you can attach it to just about anything (keys, bags, wallet, dog collar, and more). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

With the purchase of today’s lead deal, you can also knock an additional 10% off other Caseology AirTag accessories as well including the Nano Pop case, these 4-pack of protective film skins in solid black or transparent clear.

We are also still tracking some solid price drops on the elago AirTag cases that now start from just over $7 Prime shipped alongside the Apple item tracker accessory deals you’ll find in our latest Amazon Warehouse roundup.

You’ll also want to dive into the new Spigen AirPods Pro case we recently covered that also has a nice little built-in slot for AirTags. Then browse through our growing lineup of the best AirTag accessories out there right here and dive into some of our other coverage from the list below:

More on the Caseology Vault Case:

Compact and protective design for AirTag holder that fits easily on your valuable accessories such as keys, bags, wallet, and dog collar.

Tough, durable, sandstone textured TPU keeps your AirTags secure. A waterproof Airtag case and durable AirTag keyring allows for you to go on your day knowing that your AirTags are safe and protected by Caseology.

The convenient carabiner allows you to clip on and go. Clip your Airtag accessories on anything you believe is valuable. Attach AirTags cover on your pet collar, bags, and on your key ring for your car keys and keychain.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!