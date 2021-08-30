Just $4.50 Prime shipped will score this motion-sensing wardrobe light (All-time low, 36% off)

-
36% off $4.50

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Motion-Sensing Wardrobe Light for $4.50 Prime shipped once the on-page 50% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison, this light tends to sell for around $7, leaving you with roughly 36% of savings. Today’s offer newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Illuminate your closet like never before with this versatile solution. Not only can it be manually turned on and off, you’ll also benefit from motion-detection capabilities that can power it on when you are sensed from up to 10 feet away. After 20 seconds of inactivity it will automatically shut off. There are 12 LEDs inside and four detachable hooks that can hold up to 6.6 pounds each. Rated 4/5 stars.

If night lights will do the trick, this 4-pack will only set you back $8 Prime shipped. Each one wields a dusk-to-dawn sensor that will automatically turn them on once nighttime arrives. You’ll spend about $2 per light, which is a value that’s pretty hard to beat. More than 3,400 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Keep the ball rolling when you cash in on a standing desk converters and more from $48. Plus, the new Amazon Alexa Soap Dispenser is down to $41 alongside a $50 off markdown on Anker’seufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro. And if your bathroom could use an upgrade, check out this ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head at $17 Prime shipped.

MoKo Motion-Sensing Wardrobe Light features:

  • With 12 LED in each light, provides enough light to make sure you never stumble in the dark.
  • Always bright + power off + human induction. Only turn on when it is dark and motion is detected. Auto-on within 10 feet, auto-off after 20s of inactivity to help prolong battery life.
  • Put the 4 detachable hooks into the base (maximum weight capacity 3kg), so convenient for you to hang your personal stuffs like key, bag, wallet, scarf, umbrella, towel, hat on it.

